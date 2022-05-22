Head to Head Review: InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A Assure $3.52 million 40.35 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -5.85

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -53.04% -46.05% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InVivo Therapeutics and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

