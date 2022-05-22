Head-To-Head Survey: Blend Labs (BLND) and Its Rivals

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blend Labs to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blend Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 Blend Labs Competitors 1111 4482 9274 297 2.58

Blend Labs currently has a consensus price target of $7.86, suggesting a potential upside of 133.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 58.77%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blend Labs and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million -$169.14 million -3.30 Blend Labs Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.12

Blend Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -79.46% -44.18% -21.28% Blend Labs Competitors -11.42% -13.89% -5.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blend Labs peers beat Blend Labs on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

