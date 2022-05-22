Headinvest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 2,745,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,300. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

