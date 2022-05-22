Headinvest LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 559,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,093,000 after buying an additional 70,595 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Fiserv by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. 2,859,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

