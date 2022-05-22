Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459,470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 111,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 277,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,195. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

