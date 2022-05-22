Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,199 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Helios Technologies worth $69,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 140,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,154. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

