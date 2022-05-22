Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HENKY. Barclays cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($79.17) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.08) to €70.00 ($72.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY remained flat at $$16.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 130,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

