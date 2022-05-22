HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

HighGold Mining Inc. (OTC:HGGOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 4,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 34,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

About HighGold Mining (OTC:HGGOF)

HighGold Mining Inc, an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold projects located in North America. It also explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and lead, as well as other base metals. The company's flagship asset is the 21,000-acre Johnson Tract gold property located in southcentral Alaska, the United States.

