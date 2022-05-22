HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

NYSE HRT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 216,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,024. HireRight has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

