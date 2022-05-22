HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE HRT opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

