Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

HCMLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 112,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Holcim has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

