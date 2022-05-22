Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $896.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $896.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890.84 million and the highest is $902.00 million. Hologic posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.
Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.75. 1,729,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
