HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €149.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($155.21) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HBH opened at €113.10 ($117.81) on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €82.35 ($85.78) and a fifty-two week high of €140.10 ($145.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is €114.98 and its 200-day moving average is €120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

