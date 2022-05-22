Hovde Group Initiates Coverage on Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,413,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,703,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

