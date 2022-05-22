Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 226 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.91. The company had a trading volume of 606,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.23. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $275.27 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.