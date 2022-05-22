Hoylecohen LLC Buys 400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 3,187,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,969. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

