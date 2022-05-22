Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

NYSE:C traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 29,025,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,546,996. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

