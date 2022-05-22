Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 10,211 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 153.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $20,787,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.