Hoylecohen LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.