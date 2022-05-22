Hoylecohen LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

