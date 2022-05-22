Hutner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,181,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,090,560. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

