Hutner Capital Management Inc. Has $940,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,418,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $28.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $572.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,296. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

