Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the first quarter worth $4,605,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

