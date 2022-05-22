Hydra Hits Market Capitalization of $35.35 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00013544 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $131,850.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,870,737 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

