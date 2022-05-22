IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 5,404.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,267 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 4.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $82.95. 414,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 553.04 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

