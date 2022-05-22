ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $2.99 on Major Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and $89,052.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00009932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.92 or 0.22359282 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00488338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,843 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

