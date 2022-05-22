Idavoll Network (IDV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $425,181.00

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.70 or 0.18529294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00486570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

