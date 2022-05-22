Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 4.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Illumina by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.49. 974,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.92.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

