Indexed Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,049.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $487,017.36 and $1,049.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.97 or 0.09198340 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 537.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00486258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.