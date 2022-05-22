Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.20 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day moving average is $183.76.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

