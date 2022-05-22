Indie Asset Partners LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $10,022,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

