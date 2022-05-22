INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INH. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.63) price target on shares of INDUS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on shares of INDUS in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get INDUS alerts:

Shares of ETR INH opened at €26.65 ($27.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.85. INDUS has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 1 year high of €37.40 ($38.96). The company has a market capitalization of $716.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.67.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.