Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,031.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.16 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.
About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
