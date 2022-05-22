Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,031.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.16 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

