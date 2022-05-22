Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $17,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,031.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino purchased 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,949.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $6.16 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

