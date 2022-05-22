Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires $13,400.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.57 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

