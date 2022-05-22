Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) COO Sells $15,090.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $15,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at $789,478.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $27.36 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $22,115,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $23,064,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,261,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

