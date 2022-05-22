InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 45.79% and a negative net margin of 345.80%.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.