International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey Sells 540,000 Shares

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILCGet Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,243,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,003,403.72.

ILC stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. International Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.59 million and a PE ratio of 2.13.

About International Lithium (Get Rating)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.