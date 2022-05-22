International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director John Michael Wisbey Sells 540,000 Shares

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) Director John Michael Wisbey sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,243,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,003,403.72.

ILC stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. International Lithium Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.59 million and a PE ratio of 2.13.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

