Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $8.25 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $70.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $8.25 or 0.00027179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.05 or 0.09238974 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00485059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,883,737 coins and its circulating supply is 233,840,450 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

