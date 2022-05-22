inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $7.03 on Friday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

