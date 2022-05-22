Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $20,079,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

TAP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,284. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.