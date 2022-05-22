Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Xperi worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Xperi by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 377,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,163. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Xperi Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

