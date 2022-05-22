Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

LYB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.87. 2,212,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,343. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

