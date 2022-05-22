Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 455.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,468 shares during the period. Sanmina comprises about 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

