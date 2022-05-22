Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Valhi worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Valhi by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Valhi by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 1,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Valhi stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,404. Valhi, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

