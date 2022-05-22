Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the quarter. Immersion accounts for 2.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 5.14% of Immersion worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,268. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.