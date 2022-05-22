Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $2.50 Million in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. 48,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,007. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

