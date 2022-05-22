Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,417. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

