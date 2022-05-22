Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 128,022 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,022 shares during the period. Stride comprises 2.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.88% of Stride worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. 377,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,197. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

