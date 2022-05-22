Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Celestica comprises 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Celestica worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Celestica by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 382,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

