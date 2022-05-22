Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,413,155 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,378,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,155 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,241,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $42.94. 46,135,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,445,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

