Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,929 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of NVIDIA worth $2,998,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

